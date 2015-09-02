SEATTLE, Sept 2 The U.S. government has failed
to adequately protect crews involved in a decades-long cleanup
of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state, leaving
workers sickened by exposure to toxic vapors, the state alleged
in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.
"For years, Washington workers have been exposed to noxious
fumes and chemical vapors as they clean up the federal
government's nuclear site at Hanford," state Attorney General
Bob Ferguson said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
"Enough is enough. The health risks are real, and the state
is taking action today to ensure the federal government protects
these workers now and in the future," Ferguson said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Eric Beech)