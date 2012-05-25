* Expert on nuclear waste, described as independent
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, May 24 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he will nominate Allison Macfarlane, an expert in
nuclear waste, as the nation's top nuclear safety cop, seeking
to turn the page on a period of bitter acrimony at the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Macfarlane, a geologist, will face the challenge of making
the five-member commission work more collegially as it
implements the biggest changes the nuclear power industry has
faced in years, reforms sparked by the damage done to Japan's
Fukushima complex by an earthquake and tsunami last year.
She will replace Gregory Jaczko, whose term was marked by
accusations from his four fellow commissioners that his bad
temper had created a hostile work environment.
But first, Macfarlane, 48, will face tough questions from
Republicans who want to revive the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste
dump in Nevada. Macfarlane has been a critic, writing a book in
2006 about the technical issues at the site called "Uncertainty
Underground."
"She's not anti-nuclear, but she's certainly not going to
take her instructions from the industry," said Frank von Hippel,
a nuclear nonproliferation expert at Princeton who has written
academic papers with Macfarlane.
"I've argued that the NRC has been subject to regulatory
capture. Allison is certainly not captured by the industry," he
said.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Married to an anthropologist who has studied nuclear weapons
scientists and anti-nuclear activists, Macfarlane is an academic
who teaches at George Mason University. She has also worked at
Harvard, Georgia Tech and Stanford.
"She's very objective," said Albert Carnesale, who worked
with Macfarlane on a Blue Ribbon Commission that earlier this
year recommended a new national strategy for finding a place to
store toxic nuclear waste.
"Even when she has a view, she's open to changing it, if new
evidence or new arguments are presented that would convince her
to do so," said Carnesale, a former chancellor of the University
of California, Los Angeles, and a nuclear engineer.
Her colleagues also describe her as able to work
professionally under pressure, an essential asset given reports
by the agency's inspector general and during hearings on Capitol
Hill that Jaczko, 41, had made some senior female employees cry.
Jaczko has consistently denied the reports. He told Reuters
this week his decision to resign was "not at all" related to the
accusations.
Macfarlane is unlikely to get mired in personality
conflicts, said Graham Allison, director of the Belfer Center
for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University,
describing Macfarlane as "somebody you might like to go to a
Celtics game with.
"She has a winning way. She has a wonderful smile; she is a
friendly person; she is a nice person.
"None of those things, per se, get you very far in
Washington. I think she'll find it stressful, but I suspect
she'll be very adaptable and successful," Allison said.
TOUGH QUESTIONS AHEAD
Macfarlane's nomination was hailed by nuclear critics like
the Union of Concerned Scientists and Edward Markey, the
Democratic congressman from Massachusetts.
Industry supporters had a more tempered reaction.
"While she was not my choice, she's certain to be an
improvement over the incumbent," said Mitch McConnell, Senate
Republican Leader.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat who has long
fought to keep the nuclear waste dump out of his home state of
Nevada, said he would work quickly to get Senate approval of
Macfarlane's nomination.
Reid said he would pair Macfarlane's nomination with that of
Kristine Svinicki, a Republican commissioner whose term is up
for renewal next month. That strategy could help both
appointments move more quickly through the often gridlocked
Senate.
James Inhofe, top Republican on the Senate Environment and
Public Works committee, has already signaled he will ask
Macfarlane about her lack of experience managing a large
organization like the NRC, which has 4,000 employees.
The Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's lobby group,
noted Macfarlane "has been an active contributor to policy
debates in the nuclear energy field for many years" and urged
the Senate to confirm Macfarlane and Svinicki.
YUCCA: ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Many lawmakers are still angry that Obama shut down plans
for Yucca Mountain, which Congress designated for nuclear waste
by law.
Republicans on the House of Representatives' Energy and
Commerce Committee slammed Macfarlane's nomination in a
statement, calling her an "anti-nuclear activist" for her
criticism of Yucca.
It's an issue she will have to brace for at a confirmation
hearing slated for June at the Senate Environment and Public
Works committee, said Per Peterson, a nuclear engineer from the
University of California.
Peterson traveled to Finland and Sweden with Macfarlane to
study nuclear waste repositories there as part of the Blue
Ribbon Commission, and speaks highly of both her "interpersonal
skills" and her technical expertise.
Peterson he hopes Congress will look at the Blue Ribbon
panel's detailed recommendations and see how Macfarlane's
expertise can help the commission as it develops new safety
standards and regulations for nuclear waste for the years ahead.
"She clearly is a person who asks tough questions," Peterson
said. "I've not seen her do anything unreasonable."
