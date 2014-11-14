WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel will announce on Friday a comprehensive plan to reform
U.S. nuclear operations based on two reviews he ordered after a
series of incidents involving nuclear personnel, two defense
officials said.
"While our nuclear arsenal remains safe, secure and
effective today, the reports tell us we must take action now in
order to ensure that remains the case in the future," the
officials said on Thursday night.
Following a news conference at the Pentagon on Friday
morning, Hagel will travel to Minot Air Force Base in North
Dakota to discuss the plans with nuclear personnel.
Officials say that addressing the shortcomings in managing
America's nuclear arsenal will likely take billions of dollars.
In March, the head of the nuclear missile wing at Malmstrom
Air Force Base in Montana resigned and nine officers were
removed from their jobs over a test-cheating scandal that
involved 91 missile launch officers.
The Montana base is home to a third of the nation's nearly
450 intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Some 19 missile crew members at 91st Missile Wing at the
Minot Air Force Base were decertified after a poor showing in a
March inspection
Last year, the general overseeing the U.S. arsenal of
intercontinental missiles was fired for personal misbehavior,
just days after the deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Command,
which oversees America's nuclear arsenal and space operations,
was relieved of his post during an investigation into gambling
issues.
