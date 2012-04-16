SALMON, Idaho, April 16 Officials at a U.S.
nuclear research laboratory in Idaho said a fire erupted on the
roof of a facility that houses spent nuclear fuel and
radioactive waste on Monday, prompting an evacuation of workers
there, but all the employees were reported safe.
No injuries were reported from the blaze, which was
triggered by a welding accident on the roof of the so-called
Materials and Fuels Complex at the Idaho National Laboratory,
managed by the U.S. Energy Department, lab officials said. The
fire has since been put out, lab spokesman Craig Shull told
Reuters.
