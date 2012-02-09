UPDATE 2-Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
ROCKVILLE, MD Feb 9 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved a license for Southern Co to build two reactors at the Vogtle nuclear station in Georgia, the first new nuclear reactors to be built in the United States in more than three decades. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high