* Quake does little to shake town's nuclear faith
* Residents confident in safety of plant
* "Everyone would know if something was wrong" -resident
* Quake exposed long-brewing problems -green group
By Ayesha Rascoe and Lily Kuo
MINERAL, Va., Sept 4 In a village of about 500
where nearly everyone knows someone who works at the local
nuclear plant, the recent historic earthquake created more
punch lines than new concerns about the safety of their
community.
More than a week after an unusual 5.8-magnitude quake
rocked the U.S. East Coast and shut down the North Anna Nuclear
plant, the local diner -- the Lake Anna Smokehouse & Grill --
was selling half-pound "quake burgers" with a side of homemade
"nuclear" barbecue sauce.
"I wish I could tell you we are at the edge of the world
blowing up, but it just ain't the case," said Ed Blount,
leaning on a counter at a gift shop he owns on the shore of
man-made Lake Anna, created for the nearby nuclear plant that
has yet to restart.
The quake may have caused serious structural damage to
schools and homes, but Blount, like many other life-long
residents of Mineral, says it did not shake his faith in the
safety of Dominion's (D.N) power station.
"Everyone would know immediately if something was wrong,"
he said. A store employee showed off a design for a new T-shirt
logo: "I survived Lake Shake 2011."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX-U.S. nuclear plant quake risk [ID:nN1E77T21G]
Quake-hit US plant expects to restart [ID:nN1E7810PC]
Virginia quake shakes nuclear plant [ID:nN1E77S184]
FACTBOX-Post-Fukushima review of US plants [nN1E76C176]
TAKE A LOOK-U.S. maps out nuclear reforms [ID:nNUKEUSA]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
VISITORS IN TOWN
The North Anna plant is under extra scrutiny after initial
reviews showed the tremor may have rattled the site at a force
above the plant's design parameters.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission dispatched a special team
of inspectors to the site, and has said the 1,806-megawatt
station will not be allowed to restart until Dominion can show
it is safe.
The company says it expects to be able to do that without
making expensive retrofits before restarting plant, and on
Friday showed journalists signs of what it deemed to be minor
damage, some of which has already been repaired.
"I feel safer here than I do driving up and down the
highway," said Michael Duffey, who handles internal
communications at the plant, during the tour.
It shut down just as it was designed to do when the quake
hit, and its employees sprang into action -- something they
regularly train for, Jason Russell said.
Russell was a unit supervisor in the plant's control room
when the quake hit.
"Earthquake or otherwise, once the reactor trips and you
recognize loss of off-site power, the response is really the
same," Russell said. "We proceeded as we normally would."
Still, the 30-year-old supervisor said when he went home
after his shift that night, the rush of adrenaline from the day
made it hard to sleep. He found himself wide awake at 2 a.m.
after five hours of rest.
"I was pretty wound up," he said.
FRIENDS ON THE INSIDE
Despite a safety record the industry touts as exemplary,
nuclear power plants have seen a spike in public attention
since March, when an earthquake and tsunami swamped a nuclear
plant in Japan.
The U.S. nuclear regulator is considering overhauling its
rules, and will require each plant to run new models to see
whether up-to-date earthquake risks are cause for any retrofits
to aging plants, most of which were built in the 1970s.
Proponents of nuclear power want to see new plants built
with safety improvements. One such plant is planned for the
North Anna site, holding the promise for more jobs in the
region where it is already a major economic driver.
Herbert Vial, who runs a towing and auto repair business,
said his son had called him to say that officials may not be
revealing the full extent of the quake's impact at the plant,
but he did not share the details of those concerns.
"I've got friends that work over there, if anything bad was
going on ... they would move their families wouldn't they?"
Vial said as he picked up a bite to eat at a local market.
'NOT MUCH WE CAN DO'
Still, the shut-down and subsequent inquiry has jolted some
residents, especially on the day of the quake when the plant
lost power, released steam and kicked off back-up diesel
generators with a puff of black exhaust.
"I thought there was going to be a nuclear meltdown," said
Jennifer Rosenboom, who works at the Food Lion grocery story in
Mineral. "I never worried about a meltdown until after the
earthquake."
But Rosenboom, who lives within three miles of the North
Anna plant, said she also recognized the jobs and cheap power
that the plant gives the town.
"There's not much we can do," she said. "We definitely
don't want it to close.
But the quake and review have served to fuel the arguments
of local critics that plants may not be safe.
Lou Zeller, of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League,
a green group that focuses on the U.S. Southeast, said the
plant should have never been built and that plant officials hid
information about a fault line in Virginia during the
permitting process.
"I hate to be right sometimes," said Zeller, who said his
group had contacted the NRC in 2004 and 2005 about the risks of
seismic activity in the region.
"The quake has just made what has been going on below the
radar a concern to everyone. Now it's out in the public," he
said.
A Dominion spokesman said there had been some issues about
withholding information about the fault when the plant was
initially built, but he said the plant still was built to
proper seismic and safety specifications.
(Editing by Roberta Rampton, Russell Blinch and Gunna
Dickson)