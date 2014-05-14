May 13 Kitty litter used to absorb liquid in
radioactive debris may have triggered a chemical reaction that
caused a radiation leak at a below-ground U.S. nuclear waste
storage site in New Mexico, a state environmental official said
on Tuesday.
The waste disposal site, where drums of plutonium-tainted
refuse from nuclear weapons factories and laboratories are
buried in salt caverns 2,100 feet (640 meters) underground, has
been shut down since unsafe radiation levels were first detected
there on Feb. 14.
The leak of radiation, a small amount of which escaped to
the surface and exposed 21 workers at the Waste Isolation Pilot
Plant, ranks as the worst accident at the facility and one of
the few blemishes on its safety record since it opened in 1999.
Investigations of the chamber where the leak occurred
suggest a chemical reaction may have generated sufficient heat
to melt seals on drums and boxes of contaminated sludge from the
Los Alamos Nuclear Laboratory, releasing radioisotopes such as
plutonium, Energy Department officials have said.
Jim Blankenhorn, deputy manager with the contractor running
WIPP, told a public meeting last week that a change in the
materials used at Los Alamos to package waste may have triggered
a reaction between nitrate salts and organic matter.
"Kitty litter is in the field of theories," Jill Turner,
spokeswoman for the New Mexico Environment Department, said
about a possible cause for the accident.
Kitty litter is used as an absorbent for liquid contained in
radiological debris destined for WIPP, which does not accept
fluid waste, Turner said.
Los Alamos, a leading U.S. nuclear weapons lab, and the WIPP
contractor, Nuclear Waste Partnership, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Dozens of drums of waste from Los Alamos that have been
linked to the radiation accident are deposited in two separate
waste disposal chambers at WIPP, managers have said.
The plant last week suspended shipments of that waste to a
Texas-based commercial storage facility, which had received 25
drums between April 1 and May 1, said WIPP spokesman Brad
Bugger.
The plant in the Chihuahuan Desert in southeastern New
Mexico provides for permanent disposal of contaminated items
like clothing and equipment from U.S. nuclear laboratories and
weapons sites.
It is not expected to resume operations for at least 18
months and may take as long as three years to be fully
operational, managers have said.
