ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb 9
on Thursday approved plans to build the first new
nuclear power plant in more than 30 years, despite objections of
the panel's chairman who cited safety concerns stemming from
Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission voted 4-1 to allow
Atlanta-based Southern Co to build and operate two new
nuclear power reactors at its existing Vogtle nuclear power
plant in Georgia. The units will cost Southern and partners
about $14 billion and enter service as soon as 2016 and 2017.
The approval was cold comfort for nuclear industry officials
who have touted a "renaissance" that has failed to materialize,
undercut by high costs and the cheapest natural gas prices in
about a decade.
Further clouding future prospects, NRC Chairman Gregory
Jaczko cast an extraordinary dissenting vote, citing the
Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in March 2011 that spurred
the NRC to review whether existing and new U.S. reactors could
withstand natural disasters like earthquakes and floods.
"I cannot support issuing this license as if Fukushima never
happened." said Jaczko, who has close ties to congressional
Democrats. "I believe it requires some type of binding
commitment that the Fukushima enhancements that are currently
projected and currently planned to be made would be made before
the operation of the facility."
Supporters of nuclear power saw Jaczko's dissent as another
sign of dysfunction at the top of the NRC, where in-fighting
among members has been the subject of Congressional hearings
where one Democratic commissioner called Jaczko abusive.
"The chairman just voted against the first new nuclear
reactors in 30 years," said Ed Batts, a partner at law firm DLA
Piper. "That's just not the way that confidence is inspired in
the average American and thus does not seem like the best
way for nuclear regulation."
Thomas Fanning, Southern Co.'s Chief Executive Officer, said
the new Vogtle plants would provide cheap, reliable power to
Southeast residents for years to come.
"This has been a thorough, thoughtful and complete process,"
Fanning said. "Recall that four other commissioners saw the same
facts and voted" to issue the license.
The Obama administration has offered Southern and its
partners $8.3 billion in federal loan guarantees as an
incentive . Fanning said he expects the U.S. Energy
Department to finalize the loan in the second quarter of 2012.
The new plant will use AP1000 reactors built by Westinghouse
Electric, a standardized design approved by the NRC in December
that will be the foundation for several other proposed nuclear
plants. Westinghouse is majority owned by Japanese multinational
Toshiba Corp.
There have been no nuclear power plants licensed in the
United States since the partial meltdown of the reactor core of
the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania in 1979, which
caused construction costs for nuclear plants to skyrocket and
stopped dozens of planned plants in their tracks.
Southern's Vogtle project is the first in a queue of permits
filed by U.S. utilities, like Scana Corp, that were once
predicted to usher in a "renaissance" of nuclear power. Nuclear
power accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. electric generation.
Interest in building new nuclear plants had risen about a
decade ago when natural gas prices were soaring and experts
thought the U.S. Congress would begin to place limits on
emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
Between the fall of 2007 and the summer of 2009,
13 companies applied for construction and operating licenses to
build 25 new reactors, including units of Southern, Scana Corp
, Exelon, Duke Energy, NRG Energy
, Progress Energy, Dominion Resources,
NextEra Energy and Energy Future Holdings.
But the case for widespread U.S. nuclear plant construction
has eroded due to abundant natural gas supplies, slow
electricity demand in a weak U.S. economy, lack of financing and
uncertainty following the Fukushima disaster.
Nuclear industry officials now say they expect five new
reactors to enter service by 2020 -- Southern's two Vogtle
reactors, two at Summer in South Carolina and one at Watts Bar
in Tennessee, to be built by the federally owned Tennessee
Valley Authority.
Earlier this week, TVA said the Watts Bar unit was behind
schedule and that costs would "significantly exceed" a previous
building cost estimate of $2.5 billion.
New nuclear plants are "more questionable because there are
economic factors right now which favor gas-fueled power plants
and the fact that the economy is only growing slowly means that
nationally the need for new generation is lower than people were
expecting in 2007," said Michael Golay, a professor at the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
A 1,000-megawatt natural gas plant takes a few years to
permit and build and costs up to $1 billion for the most
efficient, combined-cycle model. A similar-sized nuclear reactor
however could take five to 10 years to develop and build and
cost more than $5 billion.
Industry experts say building interest is centered in
Southeast states like Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Alabama
and Florida, where land is plentiful and a population shift from
northern states has boosted electricity demand.
