* NRC expects to act by year-end on Westinghouse AP1000
* Consideration of GE Hitachi's ESBWR delayed to next year
Regulatory Commission certification of new reactor technology
has been delayed by the agency's evaluation of the earthquake
and tsunami damage to Japan's Fukushima Daiichi power plant in
March, NRC spokesman Scott Burnell said on Thursday.
He said the full commission is still expected to act on the
final certification of Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 design by
year-end, which would make the certification effective in
2012.
The NRC staff has been analyzing the Fukushima Daiichi
plant after the earthquake and tsunami and making
recommendations for future NRC action aimed at averting such an
accident in the United States.
NRC consideration of GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy's Economic
Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) has been delayed until
next year, Burnell said in a telephone interview.
The NRC staff is in the process of preparing a final rule
for both reactors and the AP100 has priority over the ESBWR for
the commission's available resources, he said.
Burnell said the NRC staff would update GE Hitachi soon on
the ESBWR's certification status, which now appears to have
been delayed at least six months from "the June to September
time frame" seen earlier this year by Danny Roderick, senior
vice president of nuclear plant projects at GE Hitachi's
headquarters in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Noting the company has worked closely with the NRC on
licensing the ESBWR since 2005, GE Hitachi spokesman Michael
Tetuan said the company has completed its required licensing
work and is looking forward to receiving final design
certification from the NRC.
GE Hitachi is owned 60 percent by General Electric Co
(GE.N) and 40 percent by Japan's Hitachi Ltd (6501.T).
If the AP1000 certification is effective early next year,
this would allow Southern Co (SO.N) to stay on schedule to
begin producing electricity with the reactors built by Toshiba
Corp's (6502.T) Westinghouse in 2016 and 2017, Southern
spokesman Steve Higginbottom said on Thursday.
He said that schedule is based on the utility's expectation
it will get an NRC license for the two reactors around year's
end and noted that license is dependent on NRC certification of
the reactors built by Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse.
The agency has already given Southern permission to perform
limited construction in preparation for the new reactors at its
Vogtle power plant near Augusta, Georgia, Higginbottom noted.
Meanwhile, Michigan's DTE Energy (DTE.N) has begun site
preparation for a GE Hitachi ESBWR next to its existing Fermi 2
plant south of Detroit.
