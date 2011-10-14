(Corrects Oct. 13 item after NRC clarifies its statement on
* NRC expects to act by year-end on Westinghouse AP1000
* Consideration of GE Hitachi's ESBWR delayed to next year
By Jim Brumm
WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct 13 The U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission's priority for new reactors is to
complete certification of the Westinghouse Electric AP1000
design and the associated combined licenses for proposed new
AP1000 units in Georgia and South Carolina.
After that, the agency will wrap up the certification of
General Electric's (GE.N) new Economic Simplified Boiling Water
Reactor (ESBWR) design, NRC spokesman Scott Burnell said.
He said the full commission is still expected to act on the
final certification of the AP1000 design by year-end, which
would make the certification effective in 2012.
Burnell said placing the ESBWR certification behind the
AP1000 was an issue of priorities.
"The people that would be taking care of the ESBWR
certification have been concentrating on the AP1000 ... because
that is the area most likely to produce a license to build a
new reactor first," Burnell said.
He said the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan this year
had not directly slowed the agency's new licensing and
certification activities.
But Burnell said Fukushima had increased the NRC's
workload, noting Congress had given the NRC permission to
reallocate existing funds to help deal with Fukushima-related
issues.
The NRC staff has been analyzing the Fukushima Daiichi
plant after the earthquake and tsunami and making
recommendations for future NRC action aimed at averting such an
accident in the United States.
NRC consideration of GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy's ESBWR has
been delayed until next year, Burnell said.
He said NRC staff would update GE Hitachi soon on the
ESBWR's certification status, which appears to have been
delayed at least six months from "the June to September time
frame" seen earlier this year by Danny Roderick, a senior vice
president at GE Hitachi's headquarters in Wilmington, North
Carolina.
Noting the company has worked closely with the NRC on
licensing the ESBWR since 2005, GE Hitachi spokesman Michael
Tetuan said the company has completed its required licensing
work and is looking forward to receiving final design
certification from the NRC.
GE Hitachi is owned 60 percent by General Electric and 40
percent by Japan's Hitachi Ltd (6501.T).
If the AP1000 certification is effective early next year,
this would allow Southern Co (SO.N) to stay on schedule to
begin producing electricity with the reactors built by Toshiba
Corp's (6502.T) Westinghouse in 2016 and 2017, Southern
spokesman Steve Higginbottom said on Thursday.
He said that schedule is based on the utility's expectation
it will get an NRC license for the two reactors around year's
end and noted that license is dependent on NRC certification of
the reactors built by Westinghouse.
The agency has already given Southern permission to perform
limited construction in preparation for the new reactors at its
Vogtle power plant near Augusta, Georgia, Higginbottom said.
Meanwhile, Michigan's DTE Energy (DTE.N) has begun site
preparation for a GE Hitachi ESBWR next to its existing Fermi 2
plant south of Detroit.
