HOUSTON, March 30 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission on Friday approved a license for Scana Corp
to build two reactors at the Virgil Summer nuclear station in
South Carolina, the agency's second approval of additional
nuclear units to be built in the United States in two months
after a 30-year nuclear construction hiatus.
Scana and its partner, state-owned electric agency Santee
Cooper, want to build two AP1000 reactors at the Summer site
near Jenkinsville, South Carolina at a projected cost of $9
billion. The 1,100-megawatt units are expected to begin
operating in 2017 and 2018.
In February, the NRC approved Southern Co's proposed
Vogtle reactors in a 4-1 vote.
No nuclear power plants have been licensed in the United
States since 1979 when the partial meltdown of the reactor core
of the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania led to design
changes that caused construction costs for nuclear plants to
skyrocket and others to be canceled.
As he did last month, NRC chairman Gregory Jaczko cast a
lone dissenting vote against the new Summer units, citing a need
for the agency to make sure all safety issues raised by Japan's
Fukushima nuclear disaster are incorporated into new reactors
before they are allowed to operate.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by David Gregorio)