HOUSTON, March 30 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission on Friday approved a license for Scana Corp
to build two reactors at the Summer nuclear station in South
Carolina, the agency's second approval of additional nuclear
units to be built in two months after a 30-year construction
hiatus.
Scana and its partner, state-owned electric agency Santee
Cooper, want to build two AP1000 reactors at the Summer site
near Jenkinsville, at a projected cost of $9 billion. The
1,100-megawatt units are expected to begin operating in 2017 and
2018.
Friday's action "is a significant event for our company and
marks the culmination of an intense review by the NRC," said
Kevin Marsh, Scana's chief executive, in a statement.
In February, the NRC approved Southern Co's proposed
Vogtle reactors in a 4-1 vote.
No nuclear power plants have been licensed in the United
States since 1979 when the partial meltdown of the reactor core
of the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania led to design
changes that caused construction costs for nuclear plants to
skyrocket and other projects to be canceled.
An expected revival of nuclear construction in the United
States has now been tempered by falling natural gas prices and
slow growth in electric demand.
Marsh said the country will be watching Scana and Southern
as they move ahead with full construction activity.
"It's important that we deliver these plants as designed, on
schedule and on budget," Marsh told Reuters. "That's the
challenge people will be watching."
SCE&G's 55-percent share of the two new reactors' cost is
now estimated at $5.8 billion, below earlier forecasts, Marsh
said, adding that he's confident the plant can be built on
budget despite some cost overruns, blamed, in part, on an
eight-month delay in NRC approval of the license.
On Thursday, SCE&G reached a preliminary agreement to settle
a dispute over early cost overruns with contractors Shaw Group
and Westinghouse Electric, a unit of Toshiba Corp
.
Although current natural gas prices are at a 10-year low,
Marsh said the costly nuclear project will protect his utility's
customers from future fuel-price volatility.
"This is a 60-year decision for us," he said, citing the
inability to lock in low gas prices for more than a few years.
An opponent of the plant called the NRC action
"wrong-headed" in light of gas prices and increased safety
concerns.
"The much-touted nuclear renaissance has fizzled in the face
of falling prices of natural gas, lower electricity demand and
the impacts of the Fukushima nuclear disaster," said Tom
Clements of the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability, who
previously fought approval of the Summer reactors.
As he did last month, NRC chairman Gregory Jaczko cast a
lone dissenting vote against the new Summer units, citing a need
for the agency to make sure all safety issues raised by Japan's
Fukushima nuclear disaster are incorporated into new reactors
before they are allowed to operate.
Congressman Edward Markey of Massachusetts, a critic of the
industry, called the 4-1 vote "another victory for the nuclear
industry's effort to avoid implementation of the safety
upgrades" in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.
"Access to reliable and low-cost electricity will be key to
job creation and economic development opportunities as we
continue rebuilding our state's economy," Lonnie Carter, Santee
Cooper president, said in a release.
Santee Cooper has been working to attract partners,
including Duke Energy and two Florida utilities, to
reduce its 45-percent ownership stake in the new Summer reactors
to about 20 percent, citing slowing demand for power following
the 2008 recession.
SCE&G customers are already paying for certain costs related
to the new Summer units under a state law designed to encourage
nuclear development. Early construction work is under way at the
site 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Columbia.
Interest in building new nuclear plants resurfaced a decade
ago when gas prices soared and the U.S. Congress was expected to
place costly limits on emissions of carbon dioxide produced by
fossil-fueled power plants.
But the case for widespread U.S. nuclear plant construction
has since eroded due to abundant gas supplies, slow electricity
demand in a weak U.S. economy and uncertainty following the
Fukushima disaster.
