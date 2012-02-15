* Current missile ceiling agreed with Russia one option
* US hopes to broaden talks to include all nuclear weapons
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta tried to defuse concerns in Congress on Wednesday
about potential cuts to America's nuclear arsenal, as details
emerged about options under consideration that include an 80
percent reduction in the number of warheads.
Panetta, without confirming any figures, said no decisions
had been made. He added that although a range of options were
under review, the "status quo" - a ceiling of 1,550 long-range,
deployed warheads agreed upon under the current U.S. treaty with
Russia - was one of the options being weighed.
"This has been something that has been part of a process for
discussion within the national security team and remains there
at this point," Panetta told a hearing of the House Armed
Services Committee.
A U.S. official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, confirmed leaked details about the options under
consideration first reported by the Associated Press. These
include cutting the total numbers of strategic, deployed nuclear
weapons to around 1,000-1,100, 700-800 or 300-400.
Mac Thornberry, a Republican lawmaker, said the biggest cuts
would backfire, leading to nuclear proliferation.
"It seems to me if we end up with 500 nuclear weapons and
'Country A' has a couple hundred ... all the incentive in the
world is for them to catch us, because it's not that far and not
that hard for them to do," he said.
President Barack Obama - a proponent of eventually ridding
the world of nuclear weapons - secured a landmark arms control
treaty with Russia in 2010, agreeing to slash each country's
nuclear arsenals by a third from the previous ceiling of 2,200.
But with the United States and Russia in presidential
election years, neither side is in a position to move ahead with
a new round of nuclear arms talks right away.
For now, the sides are carrying out what Ted Warner, a
senior adviser to the undersecretary of defense for arms
control, last week called "homework" as they attempt to set the
stage for a renewal of arms control discussions once the
elections are over.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the same congressional hearing on
Wednesday the discussions on the nuclear arsenal were an attempt
to develop "our next negotiating strategy, notably with Russia."
Although the current treaty slashed the number of deployed,
strategic warheads, it did not address tactical, or short-range,
deployed weapons, or even stockpiles of strategic warheads held
at storage facilities apart from their delivery vehicles.
The United States said in 2010 that its total nuclear
stockpile, including deployed and non-deployed, tactical and
strategic nuclear weapons was 5,113.
U.S. officials have made no secret of their ambition to
broaden the discussions next time with Russia to include the
full range of atomic weapons.
The Pentagon declined comment on the details of internal
discussions, but a spokesman acknowledged that Obama had asked
the defense department to develop several "alternative
approaches to deterrence and stability."
A White House official said the Pentagon was still
formulating its nuclear options study and had not yet presented
it to the president.
Rose Gottemoeller, acting undersecretary of state for arms
control and international security, said it would contribute to
"presidential guidance that will be used to develop force
structure, force posture and stockpile requirements."
"This study has not yet been reported to the president, so I
don't have anything further to say on it," she said.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)