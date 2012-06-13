* Allison Macfarlane is Obama nominee for NRC chairman
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 13 The geologist nominated to
head of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission told senators on
Wednesday that she plans to end the acrimony that plagued the
agency under her predecessor, pledging respect for the four
other members at the helm of the agency.
Allison Macfarlane, 48, was nominated to the top job by
President Barack Obama last month after the resignation of
Gregory Jaczko, whose tenure as chairman was marked by public
criticisms about his abrasive management style from the four
other members of the commission.
"An agency endowed with the public trust such as the NRC
requires a respectful working environment to assure its
integrity," Macfarlane told the Senate Environment and Public
Works Committee.
The agency, which has about 4,000 staff, is working on
sweeping reforms that could cost the operators of aging power
plants millions of dollars.
Macfarlane is expected to be confirmed quickly by the Senate
as early as this month.
"You're walking into a tough situation," said Democratic
Senator Barbara Boxer, chairman of the committee, who said
senators would be watching the NRC closely to ensure
relationships improve.
"I think you're going to bring a different touch," Boxer
said.
PULLED PUNCHES
Both Republican and Democratic senators went easy on
Macfarlane during a two-hour long hearing dominated by the
specter of past complaints about Jaczko's management style.
Last October, the other commissioners -- two Democrats and
two Republicans -- took the unprecedented step of formally
complaining to the White House about Jaczko's "increasingly
problematic and erratic" behavior, and later testified on
Capitol Hill that he was verbally abusive.
Jaczko has denied the most explosive of the charges against
him, and said his departure from the NRC was "not at all"
related to the strife at the agency.
If confirmed, Macfarlane would complete the year left in
Jaczko's term. Her nomination is moving in tandem with that of
Republican commissioner Kristine Svinicki, whose term expires on
June 30.
Republicans have made Svinicki's reappointment to a
five-year term a priority. Senator Jeff Sessions, who told
Macfarlane her academic background did not give her the ideal
experience to manage a large agency, said he would nonetheless
support her.
"I think it will be the right thing to do both of these
nominations and move them together," Sessions said.
Republicans pulled their punches when it came to
Macfarlane's opinions on nuclear waste.
Macfarlane raised technical issues about the shuttered Yucca
Mountain nuclear dump site in a 2006 book called "Uncertainty
Underground," but Republicans who would like to revive the
Nevada site did not mention the book at the hearing.
SVINICKI GETS TOUGHER GRILLING
Two senators said they did not support the re-nomination of
Svinicki because they felt she was too close to the nuclear
power industry.
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, told Svinicki she
"appears to be a promoter of nuclear power" and said personal
attacks on Jaczko were a "smokescreen for a philosophical
divide" within the agency, where he said Jaczko took a hard line
on safety issues.
Boxer told Svinicki she would vote against her reappointment
because of what she described as a "lack of candor" about her
past work on the Yucca Mountain issue.
Boxer also criticized Svinicki for opposing Boxer's request
for an investigation into issues that led to a shut-down of
Edison International's San Onofre nuclear plant in
California.
Svinicki told Boxer that she had supported an NRC review of
the problems that was underway before Boxer's request for an
investigation.
"Despite my opposition, I know you're going to be
confirmed," Boxer said.
