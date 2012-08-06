By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Aug 6 The Energy Department said on
Monday it was replacing guards and supervisors on duty 10 days
ago when three peace activists, including an 82 year-old nun,
breached perimeter security at the principal U.S. facility for
storing weapons-grade enriched uranium.
The guards and supervisors work for WSI Oak Ridge, a
subsidiary of the giant international private security
contractor G4S, which was at the center of a dispute over
security preparations at the London Olympic Games.
A federal official at the U.S. Energy Department's Y-12
complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, had also been "temporarily
re-assigned" pending the investigation, a government official
said.
The U.S. government both processes and stores enriched
uranium at the Y-12 complex.
Joshua McConaha, a spokesman for the National Nuclear
Security Administration, the Energy Department branch
responsible for designing and building U.S. nuclear weapons,
told Reuters that the incident, which occurred during the night
of July 27-28, was "not consistent with the level of
professionalism and expertise we expect from our guard force."
As a consequence, McConaha said, the agency "has taken steps
to remove the leadership team and the guard forces on duty at
the time, and to replace them with some of the best security
experts from around our enterprise."
He said NNSA and the Energy Department were "reviewing every
aspect of our security posture and will apply the lessons
learned from this incident across all of our sites and
facilities."
G4S drew criticism last month for failing to provide the
number of security personnel it promised to protect the London
Olympic Games, forcing the British government to deploy extra
army troops.
The peace activists, 82-year old Sister Megan Rice, 63-year
old Michael Walli and 57-year old Greg Boertje-Obed, cut through
what they said were four security fences to reach the outer
walls of a building called the "Highly Enriched Uranium
Materials Storage Facility", the U.S. government's principal
stockpile site for bomb-grade uranium.
In an interview after the activists' release on bail, Rice
said the incident lasted a total of six hours - from 4:30 a.m.
to 10:30 am on Saturday July 28 - when "they took us away."
Rice said that while the activists eventually were
confronted by as many as 12 guards, "they dribbled in and out
... It was very gradual."
"First the one, and he began to alert others," she said.
Before their arrest, the activists hung banners and strung
crime scene tape on the building, and daubed slogans on it.
