WASHINGTON Aug 17 A bomb-sniffing dog at the
Savannah River nuclear site apparently over reacted when it
halted a delivery truck on Monday and there does not appear to
be a serious security threat there, a U.S. government official
said.
The dog barked at truck that services vending machines at
the site in South Carolina, said the official who spoke on
condition of anonymity. The facility, which had been put on
lockdown for a "potential security event" following the alarm,
purifies highly enriched uranium, and is part of the Department
of Energy's nuclear arm.
"The truck still has to be fully checked out," said the
official, adding that it did not seem that there was a serious
security breach.
