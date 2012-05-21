WASHINGTON May 21 President Barack Obama
intends to nominate a new chairman for the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission soon, a White House spokesman said on
Monday after the current nuclear safety chief, Gregory Jaczko,
resigned.
"A strong and effective NRC is crucial to protecting public
health and safety, promoting defense and security, and
protecting the environment, and we intend to nominate a new
chairman soon," Clark Stevens said in a statement.
"The President appreciates Chairman Jaczko's service and
efforts to further the mission of the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission - to license and regulate the nation's use of nuclear
materials," Stevens said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing
by Doina Chiacu)