NEW YORK May 9 A transformer fire at the Indian
Point nuclear power plant in New York state on Saturday has been
extinguished with no damage to the reactor, a spokesman for
operator Entergy Corp said.
The fire, which occurred at around 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT),
triggered the closure of the plant's Unit 3 reactor, but the
other Unit 2 continues to operate, Jerry Nappi told Reuters. He
said there was no information yet as to what caused the
transformer failure.
The fire was put out by the sprinkler system at the
transformer and on-site personnel, he said. The transformers are
located around 300-400 feet (90-120 meters) away from the
reactor.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, writing by Jonathan Leff; Editing
by Christian Plumb)