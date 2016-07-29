By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, July 29
WASHINGTON, July 29 New York state and nuclear
power have never been best friends, but the state is expected to
decide as soon as Monday on a proposed subsidy plan that could
furnish the rest of the country with a model for saving a
struggling industry while reducing carbon emissions.
Nuclear power is nearly carbon free, but many U.S. plants
are losing money, hammered by sharply lower prices for rival
fuel natural gas and lackluster demand for electricity. Five
plants in states from Florida to California have shut since 2013
and many others are at risk.
The New York Public Service Commission on Monday is expected
to vote on whether to subsidize nuclear power plants under a
proposed Clean Energy Standard, or CES.
It would enable nuclear, solar and wind power utilities to
earn tradable credits for generating electricity. The credits
are estimated to be worth $965 million in the first two years.
Opponents say the subsidies would raise power costs for
consumers. Some environmental groups favor a tax on carbon
emissions over a subsidy for clean energy.
Power company Exelon Corp has said that if the CES
is not approved, it will close two upstate New York nuclear
plants, Nine Mile Point and Ginna. Most of the power they
generate would probably be replaced by natural gas plants,
making it harder for New York state to meet targets to slash
carbon emissions.
The United States, the world's No. 2 carbon emitter after
China, joined rich and poor countries in last year's Paris
climate accord in a pledge to slash carbon emissions. Nuclear
power could help meet the targets, but the technology's history
is fraught with safety concerns and disputes about radioactive
waste disposal.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has pushed to
shut Entergy Corp's Indian Point nuclear plant, amid
concerns it could be a target for attacks only 40 miles (64 km)
north of New York City.
REACTORS AT RISK
Nuclear power generates nearly 20 percent of U.S.
electricity, and about 60 percent of the country's
emissions-free power.
But the Nuclear Energy Institute, an industry group,
estimates that 15 to 20 of the country's 100 nuclear reactors
are at risk of shutting in states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania
and Michigan, and more could shut if the economy sours.
On New York's CES plan, Whitney Herndon, a research analyst
at the advisory firm Rhodium Group, said: "You need to start
somewhere with a state having a successful proposal so that
other states can use that as an example ... Even if other states
couldn't apply this exact type of proposal, there's enough
information going around for them to take some lessons."
Under the plan, New York's nuclear plants would earn
zero-emissions credits, and could trade or sell a credit for
each megawatt hour of electricity they generate through 2029.
The subsidy would be cut if power prices rise, which would help
nuclear plants. It remains to be seen whether Indian Point would
be eligible for credits, considering Cuomo's opposition to the
plant.
CES critics, including some state politicians and
environmental groups, say the plan would boost consumers' power
bills, and argue there are more efficient ways to cut carbon. If
the plan passes, opponents could fight it in the courts.
"Instead of giving nuclear some reward it would be more
appropriate to sanction those acting badly," said Dave Lochbaum,
a nuclear expert at the Union of Concerned Sciences, a watchdog
group. A carbon tax on fossil fuels would have the effect of
rewarding nuclear, wind and solar, he said.
Carol Browner, former climate and energy advisor to
President Barack Obama, said New York could serve as a "very
important example" to other states struggling with potential
nuclear plant shutdowns.
The industry hopes that if New York succeeds, it could
pressure other states to adopt similar subsidies.
New York's decision is "fundamentally the most important for
the nuclear industry as a whole, and for Exelon's nuclear
fleet," said Joe Dominguez, a government affairs official at the
company, which owns or operates about two dozen nuclear units
across the country. In Illinois, Exelon plans to shut two plants
unless the state legislature passes a clean energy standard this
year.
