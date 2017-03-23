(In March 22 item, corrects 4th paragraph to remove reference
to Inhofe being chairman)
WASHINGTON, March 22 A U.S. Senate committee
easily passed a bill on Wednesday to enable the nuclear
regulator to license advanced nuclear reactors that backers say
are safer than conventional plants and can help deal with a
growing waste problem.
The Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act requires
the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to develop a regulatory
framework to enable the licensing of advanced nuclear reactors
that could come into development in 10 or 15 years.
The bill passed 18-3 in the Environment and Public Works
Committee.
Republican Senator James Inhofe, said the bill is "critical
for the revitalization and improvement of our nation's nuclear
energy industry."
The bill has brought together some Republicans eager to
prevent the United States from falling behind China and Russia
in nuclear innovation and Democrats who want to foster
technologies that do not emit gases blamed for climate change.
But the legislation faces a cloudy future.
The nuclear industry faces competition from cheap natural
gas prices and the growing wind and solar power industries. It
was uncertain whether the full Senate would debate the bill or
if the measure would be absorbed into broader energy
legislation.
Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said the bill would
help the United States keep its lead in innovation while finding
possible solutions to the waste now kept in pools and in casks
at conventional nuclear plant sites.
"If we can get there, we will have done this country and the
world a vital public service," Whitehouse said of the potential
for the advanced reactors to reduce the waste problem.
A fellow Democrat, Senator Kamala Harris of California - one
of several lawmakers who want to see the country find
comprehensive, permanent solutions to existing nuclear waste
from conventional nuclear plants before moving ahead with new
reactors - voted against the bill.
"Safely disposing of any radioactive material is a key
priority of mine to ensure that we leave our environment
pristine and unharmed for future generations," Harris said,
adding that she is willing to help improve the legislation.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)