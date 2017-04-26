By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 26 Lawmakers in the U.S. House
of Representatives will debate legislation on Wednesday to
breathe life into the stalled Yucca Mountain spent nuclear fuel
dump in Nevada, but critics say the project is hindered by the
lack of an easy transport route.
Representative John Shimkus has proposed draft legislation
to restart the licensing of Yucca Mountain, pending since Ronald
Reagan was president, and on which the government has already
spent billions of dollars for initial construction and design.
Former President Barack Obama opposed Yucca and stopped its
licensing process in 2010. But President Donald Trump's proposed
2018 budget provides $120 million to restart licensing of Yucca
and for development of interim nuclear waste sites until the
Nevada project can be completed.
More details about the Trump administration's support of
Yucca could come when a broader budget is released in May.
Currently, spent nuclear fuel, which can be deadly if left
unshielded, is stored at reactors across the country, first in
cooling ponds and then in thick casks.
The Yucca site itself, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of
Las Vegas, faces a cumbersome and costly licensing process that
could take years to complete and questions from critics about
how long spent fuel can remain without radiation leaking.
But actually getting the spent fuel from nuclear reactors
sites all across the country by train and truck could be even
trickier.
"Transportation is the Achilles heel of the Yucca Mountain
repository site," said Bob Halstead, the head of Nevada's agency
for nuclear projects.
One train route studied by the Department of Energy, known
as Caliente, has been at least partially blocked by Obama's 2015
designation of a national monument called Basin and Range.
Another route, known as Mina, is opposed by the Walker River
tribe, which withdrew permission in 2007 for the government to
ship waste through its reservation.
Many casino owners and gaming associations oppose the
transport of spent nuclear fuel near the city of Las Vegas,
saying publicity about the shipments could harm property values
and tourism.
Shimkus, whose state of Illiniois has more reactors than any
other, says Yucca is ideal because of its remoteness. But the
entire Congressional delegation of Nevada, where there are no
nuclear power reactors, opposes Yucca.
The bill contains a measure directing the energy secretary
to consider routes avoiding Las Vegas. But the provision is
unenforceable under existing laws, Halstead said.
