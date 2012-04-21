April 21 The U.S. Army cut rock musician and gun-rights advocate Ted Nugent from a summer concert program at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on the same day he met with two U.S. Secret Service agents over recent comments he made about President Barack Obama.

Nugent was scheduled to perform on June 23, but officials at Fort Knox said on Thursday the singer and guitarist would not be in the lineup with co-headliners REO Speedwagon and Styx.

"After learning of opening act Ted Nugent's recent public comments about the president of the United States, Fort Knox leadership decided to cancel his performance on the installation," the Fort Knox family and morale, welfare and recreation group said on its Facebook page.

It was the latest twist for the Michigan-born conservative entertainer, who in court papers filed on Friday agreed to plead guilty to a federal wildlife violation for killing one black bear too many during an Alaska hunting trip.

Ticket holders for the Fort Knox concert at Godman Army Airfield were offered refunds.

Nugent, who is best known for hit 1970s songs including "Cat Scratch Fever" and "Motor City Madhouse," drew attention from the U.S. Secret Service because of remarks he made about Obama and administration officials at a National Rifle Association convention last week.

Nugent, 63, told NRA supporters in St. Louis that he would be "dead or in jail" next year if Obama is re-elected in the Nov. 6 election.

In comments directed at administration officials, Nugent said, "We need to ride into that battlefield and chop their heads off in November."

On Thursday, Nugent said he had a "solid" meeting with the Secret Service agents and the Secret Service said the matter had been resolved with no further action expected.

The Secret Service is tasked with protecting the U.S. president, senior officials and other figures including presidential candidates.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign called for civility on Tuesday after Nugent made his remarks. (Reporting by David Bailey and Will Dunham)