SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Nurses across the United
States will stage protest rallies and strikes on Wednesday over
what they say is insufficient protection for health workers
dealing with patients possibly stricken with the deadly Ebola
virus.
The California-based nurses' union, National Nurses United,
says hospitals still lack enough hazardous materials suits which
leave no skin exposed and sufficient powered air-purifying
respirators to properly protect nurses from exposure.
"Inadequate preparedness for Ebola symbolizes the erosion of
patient care standards generally," National Nurses United
spokesman Charles Idelson said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it
has ordered $2.7 million worth of personal protective equipment
to help hospitals care for Ebola patients.
National Nurses United expects some 100,000 nurses in more
than a dozen U.S. states, in Washington DC and also in several
other countries including Australia and the Philippines to take
part in the day of action on Wednesday.
Most nurses in the campaign will not walk off the job but
will hold rallies and demonstrations to bring the issue of
inadequate Ebola protection to public attention, Idelson said.
Some nurses will hold a vigil outside the White House.
The Ebola-related protests kicked off in the United States
on Tuesday, when National Nurses United said nearly 20,000
nurses began a two-day strike in California. Their local union
is also locked in acrimonious contract talks.
The Californian action targeted nearly 90 hospitals and
clinics, mostly operated by Kaiser Permanente, the union said.
A Kaiser Permanente representative could not be reached for
comment on Tuesday, but the organization has previously accused
the union of using Ebola as a pretext to justify labor action.
The last U.S. patient being treated for Ebola recovered from
the disease on Tuesday.
The Ebola epidemic has killed nearly 5,000 people in West
Africa but only one person, a Liberian native, has died in the
United States. Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only
through the bodily fluids of a sick person with symptoms.
