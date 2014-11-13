(Adds statement from Kaiser Permanente, paragraph 10)
By Curtis Skinner and Kia Johnson
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Nov 12 Tens of
thousands of nurses across the United States staged protest
rallies and strikes on Wednesday over what they say is
insufficient protection for health workers dealing with patients
possibly stricken with the deadly Ebola virus.
California-based National Nurses United had expected about
100,000 nurses nationwide to participate in the protest, and a
spokesman for the union said he expected about that many people
to take part before the end of the day.
The union is embroiled in contract talks with the operators
of nearly 90 California hospitals and clinics, and one hospital
in Washington, D.C.
About 19,000 nurses who on Tuesday began a two-day strike
against those California facilities were part of the Ebola
measures protest, which in other parts of the country did not
involve nurses walking off the job.
Healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente, which operates most
of the California facilities where the nurses were striking, has
accused the union of using Ebola as a pretext for labor action.
The nurses are pressing hospitals to buy hazardous materials
suits which leave no skin exposed, as well as powered
air-purifying respirators, to properly protect them from
exposure, and they are seeking more training to handle patients
suspected of having Ebola.
"The best way to protect our community is to protect our
nurses," said Evan Brost, a nurse who joined more than 30 people
in a protest outside the White House over Ebola measures.
Elsewhere, protests took place in Chicago, Oakland, and
outside the offices of some state governors, said National
Nurses United Executive Director Rose Ann DeMoro.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it
has ordered $2.7 million worth of personal protective equipment
to help hospitals care for Ebola patients, but union officials
contend that is insufficient.
"For weeks, union leadership has claimed to the public that
this strike is about Ebola," Kaiser Permanente spokesman John
Nelson said in a statement. "But the fact is Kaiser Permanente
is well prepared, well trained and well equipped to handle
potential or diagnosed Ebola cases."
The last U.S. patient being treated for Ebola was released
from a hospital on Tuesday.
The Ebola epidemic has killed nearly 5,000 people in West
Africa but only one person, a Liberian native, has died in the
United States. Two nurses who treated him at a Dallas hospital
contracted Ebola but recovered.
