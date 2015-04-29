April 28 A walkout by nurses at the University
of Chicago Medical Center was averted after the healthcare
workers reached a tentative agreement with administrators, but
strikes are still planned at hospitals in California, the union
said.
National Nurses United and the university said on Tuesday
they had reached an agreement in late night negotiations on
Monday, calling off the strike at midnight. Details of the
agreement have not been released.
Strikes at facilities owned by Kaiser Permanente, Providence
Health and Services, and Sutter Health would still take place as
planned on Thursday and Friday unless agreements were reached
before then, said Chuck Idelson, a spokesman for the California
Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United.
The one- and two-day walkouts would be held in Los Angeles,
Sacramento and other cities, he said.
Issues in contention vary from location to location, but
they include salary, health benefits and nurse-to-patient
staffing ratios, Idelson said.
