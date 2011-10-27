WASHINGTON Oct 27 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is
recalling about 2.5 tons of Turkish pine nuts linked to an
outbreak of salmonella enteritidis, the Rochester, New York,
company said.
The pine nuts were sold in the bulk foods departments of
most Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Virginia, and Maryland between July 1 and Oct. 18, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday on the Food and Drug
Administration website.
The recall was begun as a result of a multi-state outbreak
investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Wegmans said.
The company is working with the CDC, the FDA and state and
local public health and agriculture officials on the matter,
Wegmans said.
The recall only applies to Turkish pine nuts sold in bulk.
The nuts were imported by Sunrise Commodities of Englewood
Cliffs, New Jersey.
The statement did not give details on possible cases of
illness or death associated with the nuts.
Salmonella enteritidis can cause serious and sometimes
fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people,
and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience
fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and
abdominal pain.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)