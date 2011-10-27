(Adds number ill from outbreak)
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is
recalling Turkish pine nuts linked to a salmonella outbreak
that has made 42 people ill in six states, U.S. health
authorities said on Thursday.
The pine nuts were sold in the bulk foods departments of
most Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Virginia, and Maryland between July 1 and Oct. 18, the
Rochester, New York, company said in a statement on the Food
and Drug Administration website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a
total of 42 people in Arizona, Maryland, New Jersey, New York,
Pennsylvania and Georgia had fallen ill after eating the nuts.
New York had the greatest number of cases, with 26 people
reported ill, the CDC said in a statement.
The recall of 2.5 tons of nuts resulted from an
investigation by the CDC. The company is working with the CDC,
the FDA and state and local public health and agriculture
officials on the matter, Wegmans said.
The nuts were imported by Sunrise Commodities of Englewood
Cliffs, New Jersey.
Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal
infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and
others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience
fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and
abdominal pain.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)