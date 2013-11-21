* Bloomberg eliminates forecasted FY 2015 $2.2 bln budget
gap
* Union contracts still a risk
* Next mayor to submit budget proposal in January
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 21 New York City's outgoing mayor,
Michael Bloomberg, said he will hand a balanced budget to his
successor in the next financial year, closing a forecasted $ 2.2
billion budget hole through a mixture of one-off gains, higher
revenues, and cost savings.
Thursday's announcement from the Bloomberg administration
shows the mayor is keen to close his three-term stewardship of
the city's finances on a high note as mayor-elect Bill de Blasio
prepares to take the city's reins in January.
"For the first time in my memory and perhaps for the first
time in New York City's history the budget for an incoming
fiscal year has been balanced for an incoming mayor," Bloomberg
said at a press conference in City Hall.
As Bloomberg's term draws to an end attention has focused on
the risk posed to the city's budget from an unresolved pay
dispute that has left city workers without contracts, some for
as long as four years. Unions are demanding retroactive pay
increases that could cost the city up to $8 billion.
John Liu, the city's Comptroller who is leaving office at
the end of the year after a failed bid for the mayor's job,
slammed the new budget plan as cosmetic and an attempt to paper
over risks on the city's horizon, including labor negotiations.
"The Mayor's math doesn't add up," said Liu. "The facts are
clear, not only will the next administration not inherit a
balanced budget but it will also be greeted on day one with a
fiscal mess of historic proportions - 300,000 employees working
with expired contracts."
De Blasio's transition team, who were briefed on the mayor's
new forecast earlier, gave the announcement a cool reception.
"We're reviewing the budget modification released by the
Mayor today, and remain concerned about the continued impact of
sequestration, high uncertainty around the flow of Sandy
recovery aid, and the liabilities from unresolved labor
contracts," a spokeswoman for de Blasio said in a statement.
New York's fiscal year starts on July 1. De Blasio needs to
submit a budget proposal to the city council by January 16.
The 2015 forecast includes a 1.25 percent pay rise for city
workers. The proposal, on the table since 2010, also requires
mandatory contributions towards healthcare plans. Most city
workers currently do not pay anything towards health coverage.
However, that is unlikely to fly with labor unions who have
been holding out for a more sympathetic negotiating partner in
de Blasio, the first Democratic mayor to run the city in two
decades.
"Mayor Bloomberg's financial plan released today is being
touted as extraordinary," said Harry Nespoli, chairperson of the
Municipal Labor Committee, an association of New York City
municipal labor organizations. The problem is that it sets aside
essentially no money for wage increases."
Kathryn Wylde, president & chief executive of the
Partnership for New York City, an umbrella group for more than
200 companies doing business in the city, was also cautious.
"Thanks to a good economy and strong fiscal management,
Mayor Bloomberg leaves the city budget in balance," said Wylde.
"But no one should underestimate the challenges facing the next
administration with a $2.4 billion budget deficit projected by
2015 and hundreds of open contracts with municipal unions."
The biggest saving to the budget was $364 million that came
as a result of the city's healthcare provider foregoing a
premium rate increase, debt refinancing saved $150 million, and
strong stock market returns reduced pension costs by $86
million. Tax revenues are $520 million higher than forecast in
June due to higher income and property tax receipts.