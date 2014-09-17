Sept 17 The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will triple the amount that each bank or investor can lend in its reverse repurchase agreement operations, as it continues to test the facility as a means to control interest rates.

The NY Fed said each counterparty may make one bid of up to $30 billion, up from the previous limit of $10 billion.

The new limit will be effective beginning Sept. 22. Each operation will also be limited to $300 billion in size.

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral.

The Fed has been testing the reverse repo facility since last September as a way to help control short-term interest rates, and has seen strong demand from money market funds and other bidders.

The tool is designed to absorb excess cash in the financial system, which, if left unchecked, could keep rates lower than perhaps desired by the Fed at a later date.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)