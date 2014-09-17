Sept 17 The New York Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it will triple the amount that each bank or investor
can lend in its reverse repurchase agreement operations, as it
continues to test the facility as a means to control interest
rates.
The NY Fed said each counterparty may make one bid of up to
$30 billion, up from the previous limit of $10 billion.
The new limit will be effective beginning Sept. 22. Each
operation will also be limited to $300 billion in size.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral.
The Fed has been testing the reverse repo facility since
last September as a way to help control short-term interest
rates, and has seen strong demand from money market funds and
other bidders.
The tool is designed to absorb excess cash in the financial
system, which, if left unchecked, could keep rates lower than
perhaps desired by the Fed at a later date.
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)