NEW YORK Feb 4 The Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey will spend nearly $30 billion on upgrading
transportation infrastructure in the New York metropolitan area
over the next decade, the bistate agency said in a ten-year
capital plan released on Tuesday.
The agency, which runs the major airports, bridges and other
shared infrastructure in the region, including six marine
terminals, said its $27.6 billion capital plan will include $5.6
billion for new terminals at La Guardia and Newark airports.
The plan will also include $3.3 billion in upgrades to the
trans-Hudson PATH train system with an extension to Newark
Airport, creating a direct link between the airport and lower
Manhattan.
Around $12.6 billion on the total will be used for repair
projects to bring the region's aging infrastructure up to date.
"We have been hard at work developing this plan for over a
year," said Patrick Foye, the agency's executive director, at a
meeting of the agency's capital planning committee.
The ten-year plan will also include $4.9 billion to develop
the World Trade Center site. The Port Authority said it expects
the ten-year plan to create 126,000 jobs, $7.3 billion in wages
and $29 billion in economic activity.
Foye is hoping to steer the focus over the agency back to
its core mission of managing the region's transportation needs.
The agency is struggling to shake off controversy after
allegations that several of its employees deliberately caused
days of massive traffic delays by closing lanes on the George
Washington Bridge for political reasons.