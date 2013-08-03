BRIEF-Analog Devices reports final regulatory approval for acquisition of Linear Technology
Aug 3 The New York Times Co has agreed to sell The Boston Globe to the principal owner of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, John W. Henry, for $70 million in cash, ending its 20-year ownership of the paper.
The transaction announced on Saturday includes the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, related digital properties of both papers, and a direct mail marketing company.
The sale caps years of uncertainty for the Globe, which was put on the auction block twice.
The New England properties were the last pieces of a once much bigger empire. The New York Times Co has sold off everything - TV and radio assets, dozens of U.S. regional papers, digital companies, and its stakes in sports ventures - to focus solely on its flagship and international edition.
BENGALURU, March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global, but more profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.