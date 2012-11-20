By Ronnie Cohen
| OAKLAND
OAKLAND Nov 19 A former nursing student charged
with killing seven people at a Christian college in Oakland this
year has been found by a psychiatrist to suffer from
schizophrenia and unfit to stand trial, his lawyer told a judge
on Monday.
One Goh, 44, is charged in Alameda County Superior Court
with seven counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder
in the April 2 shooting spree at Oikos University, where he once
attended nursing school. He has pleaded not guilty.
The shooting spree was the deadliest at an American college
since 2007, when a Virginia Tech University student killed 32
people and wounded 25.
Deputy Public Defender David Klaus said at a hearing in
Alameda County Superior Court that a court-ordered psychiatric
report concluded that Goh was "presently incompetent to stand
trial due to his longstanding paranoid schizophrenia."
A hearing on Goh's competency was postponed until Jan. 7
because a second psychiatrist, who the court also ordered to
issue a report, was unable to interview the Korean-born
defendant until a translator could be found.
Goh, who weighed 220 pounds when he was arrested a few hours
after shooting, looked emaciated as he sat in a jury box in a
red jail suit, his hands and feet shackled. Klaus estimated Goh,
who refused food for four weeks after his arrest, had lost up to
75 pounds.
"I've felt strongly since the beginning of the case that
he's severely mentally ill," Klaus said after Goh's brief court
appearance. "I believe that mental illness is, if not the direct
cause, certainly the catalyst for this terrible tragedy that he
committed."
Klaus said the confidential psychiatrist's report found
that, based on interviews with family members, Goh has suffered
from paranoid schizophrenia for nine to 15 years. He never
sought treatment and has refused treatment in jail.
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley, who has not
yet decided whether to seek the death penalty, declined comment.
Authorities said they believe Goh became angry after he
dropped out of the nursing school last year and administrators
refused to refund his tuition. A Presbyterian minister from
Korea founded Oikos University as a vocational school in 2004.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Todd Eastham)