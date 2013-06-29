By Mark Felsenthal
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 President Barack Obama
will challenge Africans to renew efforts to expand economic
growth and democratic government in a speech Sunday, invoking
the legacies of Nelson Mandela and the U.S. civil rights
movement in overcoming obstacles to achieve change.
"There's been progress that nobody could have imagined in
terms of a freer, more equal democratic society here in South
Africa, and in many parts of the continent," deputy national
security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters traveling with the
president.
But despite those changes, millions still live in extreme
poverty, some African governments suppress democratic rights,
and there are still children dying of preventable diseases,
Rhodes said.
"It's not as if the work was completed here in South Africa
or anywhere else in the world simply with the current status
quo," he said.
The president is setting the stage for the key address of
his eight-day Africa trip by traveling to Robben Island, where
Mandela was jailed for 18 of his 27 years in prison, and by
delivering the speech at the University of Cape Town, where
Robert F. Kennedy gave the anti-apartheid movement heart with
his 1966 "Day of Affirmation" speech.
Obama has sought to make his visit, which many Africans felt
was long overdue, an extended showcase for U.S-African trade and
commercial ties. But those themes have been to some extent
overshadowed by concerns over the fast failing health of the
94-year old Mandela.
The U.S. president, who has been greeted by cheering crowds,
but also by protesters in some places, has talked about the
importance of stable institutions and Africa's economic
potential at every stop. Even so, much of the focus on his visit
to South Africa has centered on whether he would encounter
Mandela, who is in critical condition in hospital due to a lung
infection.
Obama observed the wishes of Mandela's family on Saturday,
visiting with them but not Mandela himself. He offered the
family words of comfort and praised the retired statesman as one
of history's greatest figures.
Mandela was elected president of a multiracial South Africa
in 1994, four years after being released from prison. Kennedy's
1966 speech called on young people to continue to press for
freedom from oppression, whether it came from apartheid or the
denial of civil rights to U.S. blacks, and said each person who
stood up against injustice sent forth "a tiny ripple of hope."
Obama is to say that despite the huge changes that ensued
since Kennedy gave that speech and over Mandela's lifetime,
Africa has big challenges ahead. He talk to his young audience
of their responsibility as a new generation to improve economic
growth, democratic institutions, and social stability, Rhodes
said.
The president winds up his Africa journey with a stop in
Tanzania on Monday and Tuesday.
