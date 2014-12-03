WASHINGTON Dec 3 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday laid out a business-friendly legislative agenda for
next year that hinges on whether he and the new Republican
Congress can set aside long-simmering disputes and find common
ground.
Obama also spoke one-on-one in the Oval Office with
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, whose party routed Democrats
in midterm elections last month and who will become Senate
majority leader in January.
Before that session, Obama told the Business Roundtable, a
group of chief executives of top U.S. businesses, that he would
like to pursue corporate tax reform, free-trade deals and reach
agreement on an immigration overhaul to replace his
controversial unilateral action last month that loosened
immigration policies.
Infrastructure, patent reform and cybersecurity were other
areas Obama held out as possible areas for compromise.
All these items are welcome in the business community, but
deep differences exist between Obama and Republicans on tax
reform and immigration and the president faces opposition from
his own Democrats on free trade.
"The good news, despite the fact that obviously the midterm
elections did not turn out exactly as I had hoped, is that there
remains enormous areas of potential bipartisan action and
progress," Obama said.
While officials gave no details as to Obama's talks with
McConnell, the two must overcome deep partisan differences to
reach accord. Republicans are still seething at Obama's
go-it-alone decision to allow up to 4.7 million illegal
immigrants to remain in the country.
McConnell told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Obama
had veered left since the election.
"By any objective standard the president got crushed in this
election. So I've been perplexed by the reaction since the
election, the sort of in your face dramatic move to the left. I
don't know what we can expect in terms of reaching bipartisan
agreement," he said.
Obama told CEOs he wants to see discussions on tax reform
start "early" because he said it could take six to nine months
to get a deal.
On immigration, Obama said he thought Republicans would try
to "take a couple of stabs at rolling back" his executive
actions before they grappled with legislation of their own.
But he made it clear to CEOs that he would not favor
legislation that simply dealt with business concerns without
addressing the needs of 11 million undocumented people living in
the country.
(Editing by David Gregorio)