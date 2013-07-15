By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON, July 15
WASHINGTON, July 15 After fresh criticism of his
record on combating HIV/AIDS, President Barack Obama on Monday
ordered a stepped up effort to deal with the HIV/AIDS epidemic
in the United States.
An executive order from the White House, which follows
renewed criticism of Obama's AIDS strategy during his visit to
Africa in late June and early July, called for better
coordination of the national effort.
Obama's order said that recent studies had shown that
aggressive testing and early treatment can have a significant
impact in preventing transmission of the human immunodeficiency
virus that causes AIDS.
"In light of these data, we must further clarify and focus
our national efforts to prevent and treat HIV infection," it
said. "This acceleration will enable us to meet the goals of the
Strategy and move closer to an AIDS-free generation."
The order said a working group chaired by Grant Colfax,
director of the Office of National AIDS Policy, and Health and
Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius would have 180 days
to deliver recommendations to the president.
The HIV Care Continuum Working Group will gather information
from federal agencies on HIV testing and care, review HIV
research, and recommend ways to accelerate and improve HIV
treatment and care, it said.
The new order follows recommendations this year from the
U.S. Preventive Service Task Force that all 15 to 65 year olds
be screened for HIV infection, something that will be covered
under Obama's signature heath reform, the Affordable Care Act.
Nearly one in five of the estimated 1.1 million people with
HIV in the United States are undiagnosed, and a third are still
not receiving medical care, even though antiretroviral drugs can
forestall long-term health risks of the disease and cut the risk
of transmission by as much as 96 percent.
Obama announced a National AIDS Strategy in 2010, but
activists have expressed disappointment at the administration's
work on HIV/AIDS. They said they were not optimistic that the
new drive would bring significant improvement.
"There are many countries in the world where the infection
rate is going down - why can't the United States be one of
them?" said Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare
Foundation.
Over the past 10 years, the rate of new HIV infections in
the United States has remained at about 50,000, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A study published last July by a team at Atlanta's Emory
University found that overall infection rates among U.S. black,
gay and bisexual men rival those seen in sub-Saharan African
countries that are hardest hit by HIV.
The 2010 AIDS strategy aims to slow the spread of HIV by 25
percent over five years. It focuses especially on African
Americans, gay and bisexual men, Latinos, and substance abusers,
groups most at-risk of infection.
Critics have said that Obama has not shown the same level of
commitment to fighting AIDS as his predecessor, former President
George W. Bush. Bush poured $15 billion into the President's
Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, to combat AIDS
worldwide.
"It's no coincidence this is happening after all the bad
publicity about AIDS during Obama's trip to Africa," Weinstein
said.
Obama has argued that his administration has expanded the
scope of PEPFAR without increasing spending. Earlier this month
in Tanzania, Obama said the administration had "gotten better"
and "more efficient" at implementing PEPFAR, saying the program
has served four times as many people than when it began in 2003.
