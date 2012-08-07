Aug 6 Two F-15 fighter jets intercepted two
small planes that strayed into President Barack Obama's airspace
during a campaign visit to Connecticut on Monday and the planes
landed without incident, media reports said.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command said the
fighter jets intercepted a small plane over Long Island, New
York, at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) and followed it until it landed,
and that the pilot was met by law enforcement authorities.
Roughly half an hour later, the jets intercepted a second
small plane in Connecticut near New Haven, but it was allowed to
continue to its destination, NORAD said in a statement.
A local NBC affiliate, NBC Connecticut, reported on its web
site that the planes had entered airspace temporarily restricted
during Obama's visit to the state.
Obama was in Connecticut on Monday evening for a campaign
event at the Stamford Marriott and later at a private residence
in Westport, according to a schedule posted on the White House
website.
(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston in Las Vegas; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)