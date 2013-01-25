WASHINGTON Jan 25 A federal appeals court on
Friday rejected President Barack Obama's "recess" appointments
to a labor board last year, saying they were constitutionally
invalid.
The appointments to the National Labor Relations Board were
made while the Senate was out of town but potentially available
to act on them.
"Considering the text, history, and structure of the
Constitution, these appointments were invalid from their
inception," the panel said.
Obama also used such a "recess" appointment early last year
to install Richard Cordray as head of the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, but the court's ruling did not specifically
address his appointment.