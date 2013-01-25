By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 25 The White House on Friday
said it disagrees with a U.S. federal appeals court's "novel and
unprecedented" decision to reject President Barack Obama's
"recess appointments" to a labor board last year, but declined
to say whether the administration would appeal.
"We respectfully but strongly disagree with the rulings,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing. "There have
been, according to the Congressional Research Service, something
like 280-plus intra-session recess appointments by ...
Democratic and Republican administrations dating back to 1867."
Carney referred questions about the administration's next
steps to the Justice Department.
He also said the court decision was about one case and has
no bearing on Richard Cordray, whom the president used a recess
appointment to install as head of the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.