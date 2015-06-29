By Peter Cooney
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
for a change was the one asking the questions in an interview
that aired on Sunday with British naturalist David Attenborough
in which they agreed that combating climate change would require
a global effort.
Saying he had long been a "huge admirer" of Attenborough's
television documentaries about the environment, Obama turned the
tables on Attenborough in an interview taped on May 8 at the
White House, which aired on BBC and other international
broadcasters.
Climate change is one of Obama's top priorities for his
remaining time in office, but he faces resistance from
Republicans in Congress on how to deal with the issue.
Obama noted the U.S. agreement with China last year to set
new limits on carbon emissions starting in 2025. The two
countries are the world's leading carbon emitters.
He told Attenborough, "We're not moving as fast as we need
to, and part of what I know from watching your programs, and all
the great work you've done, is that these ecosystems are all
interconnected.
"If just one country is doing the right thing, but other
countries are not, then we're not going to solve the problem.
We're going to have to have a global solution to this," he said.
Attenborough agreed that "the solutions are global."
Obama also asked the naturalist if he thought it was
possible "to get a handle on these issues."
After Attenborough stressed the value of finding ways to
generate and store power from renewable resources, Obama said,
"I think you're right about that. There has got to be an
economic component to this."
Attenborough, 89, brother of the late actor and director
Richard Attenborough, has been making television documentaries
for 60 years. The BBC has called him "the godfather of natural
history TV."
It was the latest in a series of unusual media appearances
for Obama, who has been willing to tap almost any avenue that
reaches as many eyes and ears as possible to get his message
out.
It came as his administration is finalizing rules to curb
carbon emissions from power plants. Obama has pushed world
leaders to agree to new targets at a summit later this year in
Paris.
Obama told Attenborough that children were "much more
environmentally aware" than adults, and cited his daughters
Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, as examples.
"They do not dispute, for example, the science around
climate change," Obama said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Toni Reinhold)