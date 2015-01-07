By Jeff Mason
| WAYNE, Mich.
WAYNE, Mich. Jan 7 President Barack Obama, on a
trip to unveil elements of his State of the Union address, took
a victory lap in Michigan on Wednesday to tout his support of
the auto industry, but concerns about trade policies hung in the
background of his tour.
"America's resurgence is real," Obama said at a Ford Motor
Co plant near Detroit after walking around the factory and
sitting in a Mustang.
Obama noted that his government-backed bailout of the auto
industry was not popular, even in Michigan, but had been a
success.
"Betting on you was the right thing to do," he told cheering
workers at the plant. "That bet has paid off for America."
Obama will deliver his State of the Union address on Jan. 20
to the new Congress which, for the first time in his presidency,
is controlled completely by Republicans. The White House hopes
he can make progress on issues such as tax reform,
infrastructure investments, and trade with lawmakers.
But his push for new trade agreements is controversial in
Michigan, where advocates and local officials say a Korean free
trade agreement has helped that country's auto industry
significantly more than the U.S. sector.
"That agreement generally has just slammed Michigan," said
Lori Wallach, director of Global Trade Watch, an advocacy group,
in an interview.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, without commenting
specifically on how the Korean auto industry had benefited, said
the success of U.S. car companies in the last few years showed
that they had not suffered as a result of the agreement.
Obama's administration is pushing for a 12-country free
trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific known as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP.)
Critics of such pacts argue that they would hurt
manufacturing jobs like those in the resurgent auto industry.
"I have grave concerns about trade policy and the
implications for our manufacturing base," said U.S. Congressman
Dan Kildee of Michigan, a fellow Democrat, in an interview
before Obama's trip.
"I think (Obama) will find that many in Detroit share the
concern that I've articulated that these trade agreements ...
often have the effect of undermining the core of our economy,
which I think is manufacturing," he said.
Obama did not concentrate on trade in his speech. On
Thursday, his second day of the trip, he plans to unveil housing
measures that would widen access to mortgages.
