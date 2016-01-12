(Adds details of announcement)
By David Shepardson
DETROIT Jan 12 The Obama administration will
announce efforts to boost self-driving cars on Thursday, and
President Barack Obama may discuss advanced transportation
efforts in his final State of the Union Address on Tuesday,
according to government officials.
Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, told reporters that Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx will be in Detroit to talk about efforts by the
Obama administration to speed the introduction of self-driving
vehicles.
"Thursday is huge because this is the White House telling
you that the secretary is going to be here to amplify stuff that
is coming out of the State of the Union, and it's focused on
self-driving cars," Rosekind told reporters in Detroit.
There is not yet a clear legal framework governing their
presence on U.S. roads.
Automakers and technology companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google have called on regulators to clarify guidelines
for introduction of autonomous driving technology, in part out
of concern that a mishap involving a self-driving car could
result in costly litigation.
A Google spokesman said the company will take part in
Thursday's announcement by Foxx. Detroit automakers are also
likely to participate.
In December, Rosekind said he opposes a "patchwork" of state
regulations on driverless cars and promised a "nimble, flexible"
approach to writing new rules for self-driving vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Rigby and Dan
Grebler)