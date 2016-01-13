(Adds no mention of initiative in Obama speech)
By David Shepardson
DETROIT Jan 12 The Obama administration will
announce efforts to boost self-driving cars on Thursday,
according to government officials.
Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, told reporters that Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx will be in Detroit to talk about administration
efforts to speed the introduction of self-driving vehicles.
There is not yet a clear legal framework governing the
presence of driverless cars on U.S. roads.
Automakers and technology companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google have called on regulators to clarify guidelines
for introduction of autonomous driving technology, in part out
of concern that a mishap involving a self-driving car could
result in costly litigation.
A Google spokesman said the company will take part in
Thursday's announcement by Foxx. Detroit automakers are also
likely to participate.
In December, Rosekind said he opposed a "patchwork" of state
regulations on driverless cars and promised a "nimble, flexible"
approach to writing new rules for self-driving vehicles.
Officials had said President Barack Obama might discuss
advanced transportation efforts in his final State of the Union
Address on Tuesday, but he did not.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Clarence Fernandez)