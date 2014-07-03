WASHINGTON, July 3 President Barack Obama's
recent comments on the need for more bank regulation were
intended to underscore the need to keep close watch over market
risks rather than to signal a new policy initiative, a White
House spokesman said on Thursday.
"He wasn't referring to any specific regulation or law that
he had in mind but rather the need to continue to vigilantly
monitor financial markets to assess risks that may be emerging
and to ensure that the necessary regulatory protections are in
place, again, to ensure the stability of the financial markets,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)