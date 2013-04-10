NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, April 10 Executives of the biggest U.S. banks are expected to meet with President Barack Obama on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Obama is expected to make a drop-by appearance at a meeting of the executives and White House staff.

The group includes the chief executives of the three biggest U.S. banks by assets - Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co , Brian Moynihan of Bank of America and Michael Corbat of Citigroup Inc, according to the sources who declined to be identified.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, also plans to be there, according to two of the people.

The White House had no comment.

The bank chiefs are in Washington for a regular meeting of the Financial Services Forum, a Washington trade group that is made up of the chief executives of 19 of the biggest financial services firms. The Forum requested the meeting at the White House, according to one of the people.

Rob Nichols, the Forum's president, declined to comment and would not say whether the group is meeting this week.

The topics are likely to include the federal budget, job creation and immigration policy, as well as cyber security, which has become a growing issue for the financial institutions, said the source.