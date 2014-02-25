By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 25 President Barack Obama and
Republican House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner met for
about an hour on Tuesday in a rare, one-on-one Oval Office
discussion between two leaders who have fought bitterly during
fiscal crises over the past three years.
Aides to both men said they covered a lot of ground, talking
about at least 10 topics. But aides shared little insight into
what, if anything, the meeting accomplished.
"They agreed that there is a lot of work to do the rest of
the year, and it is important to work together wherever we can
find common ground," a Boehner aide said.
The two leaders talked about immigration reform, which Obama
wants the House to pass, but which Boehner has hinted is
unlikely to get through Congress this year.
Aides said they also touched on Obama's request to Congress
for authority to fast-track trade deals, which has met with
resistance from Democrats.
Obama had spoken with Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai
ahead of his meeting with Boehner, warning him that he would
pull all U.S. troops from the country this year unless a
security agreement is signed soon. Obama talked with the
Republican leader about the issue, White House spokesman Jay
Carney said.
The conversation also covered a range of domestic issues
including Obamacare, manufacturing, flood insurance,
California's historic drought, budgets for fighting wildfires,
funds for fixing highways, and the appropriations process.
Both parties have scaled back their legislative ambitions
this year ahead of midterm elections in November, when
Democratic control of the Senate is at stake and Boehner's
Republicans will seek to make bigger inroads in the House of
Representatives.
It was the first time the two leaders had met alone in the
Oval Office since December 17, 2012, when the two leaders sought
but ultimately failed to find a "grand bargain" on tax reform
and spending cuts during deficit reduction talks.
But Carney downplayed the long gap, and suggested that the
two leaders may talk more frequently than is publicized.
"We don't read out every meeting and conversation that the
president has," Carney told reporters.