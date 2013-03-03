European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama plans to nominate Walmart Foundation head Sylvia Mathews Burwell to head the White House Office of Management and Budget on Monday, sources said on Sunday.
Burwell is a veteran of Bill Clinton's White House and has helped steer philanthropic efforts while at Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. The sources, who asked to remain unidentified, said plans were for Burwell to be nominated on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP pinned the blame for MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse squarely on the commodity brokerage and its former chief executive, Jon Corzine, at the start on Tuesday of a trial over whether the auditor should pay about $3 billion for its alleged negligence.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Investors have placed about $2.4 billion worth of bids for a reopening of the Brazilian government's dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026, whose sale is expected to close as early as Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transaction.