WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House will release President Barack Obama's budget for fiscal year 2016 on Feb. 2, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, meeting a deadline set under law that the White House has often missed in the past.

"We look forward to working with Congress on returning to regular order in the annual budget process," said Emily Cain, a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Budget. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)