WASHINGTON Jan 23 The White House will release President Barack Obama's budget for fiscal year 2015 on March 4, a spokesman for the Office of Management and Budget said on Thursday.

"Now that Congress has finished its work on this year's appropriations, the administration is able to finalize next year's budget," spokesman Steve Posner said in a statement.

"We are moving to complete the budget as quickly as possible to help Congress return to regular order in the annual budget process."

The U.S. Senate approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill last week that ends the threat of another broad shutdown of government agencies this fiscal year.

It funds government programs through the Sept. 30 fiscal year-end.

Obama delivers his State of the Union address on Tuesday. Many of the programs and policy priorities he highlights in that speech are likely to show up in the administration's budget blueprint.