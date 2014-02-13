(Corrects first name to Sylvia from Sheila in paragraph 8)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Feb 12 In an unusual move, the White
House will release some budget data the week after it publishes
its principal budget document, an administration official said
on Wednesday.
The White House will release the main budget volume, which
contains all of President Barack Obama's key proposals and
government agency-level information on March 4 as scheduled, a
White House official said. The administration will also release
the appendix that includes background information that is
considered useful to lawmakers who will ultimately pass
legislation detailing how the government will spend its money,
the official said.
However, historical tables and a volume containing
supplemental analyses of budget data will be released the
following week, the official said, citing the short span of time
between the passage of a spending bill in January and the budget
rollout seven weeks later.
"All relevant information for the Congress and the public to
understand and evaluate the President's Budget will be released
on March 4," the White House official said.
The materials to be released the following week "provide
highly technical background and historical information, the vast
majority of which is already publicly available," the official
added.
The president's budget proposal is for fiscal year 2015,
which begins Oct. 1.
Analysts said the two-stage release is unusual but that it
should not prevent lawmakers from analyzing the presidents'
proposals since all of his requests for future spending are in
the main budget document.
However, a spokesman for Senator Jeff Sessions, the top
Republican on the Senate Budget committee, said that committee
Republicans expect to have the entire budget prior to the
testimony of the White House Office of Management and Budget,
Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Burwell is due to testify in the days
after the budget release.
Obama and congressional Republicans have fought bitterly
over spending and taxes since 2011, resulting in a near default
and a government shutdown in October.
The president's annual budget proposal is primarily a wish
list that has no binding effect on congressional appropriators.
Still, Obama's requests will provide a starting point for his
fellow Democrats, who control the Senate but are in the minority
in the House of Representatives.
But the president's budget proposal will be of even less
significance this year than it has been in past years because
lawmakers agreed in January not only to an overall spending cap
for 2014 but for the following year as well.
Even so, the request will be a roadmap for some of the
policy initiatives Obama plans to throw his weight behind in
coming months.
