(Updates with budget panel testimony, adds senator criticism
paragraphs 4-5))
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, June 11 President Barack Obama's
choice to head the White House Office of Management and Budget
told Senate panels on Wednesday he would cut budget deficits
while funding programs to spur growth but faced criticism of
administration management of government.
"Over the last five years, the deficit has been cut in half
as a share of the economy," Obama's nominee, Shaun Donovan, said
in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee.
"Our nation can continue this progress while focusing on the
critical goals of accelerating economic growth, creating jobs
and expanding opportunities for all Americans," said Donovan,
who is currently secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
But ranking budget committee Republican Jeff Sessions took
Donovan sharply to task for what he said were Obama
administration management stumbles across the federal
government. Sessions said problems at the departments of
Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services and HUD, which
Donovan has led since 2009, were of concern.
"I don't know that we've seen yet the commitment, the
dedication, the drive, the real imperative to get this
government under control," Sessions said. The lawmaker said he
had not decided yet whether he would support Donovan's
confirmation.
Donovan in testimony to both the budget and homeland
security and governmental affairs committees pledged to use his
perch as budget director to make government management more
effective.
Obama is under heavy criticism for delays in providing
health care to military veterans that have raised questions
about his administration's management abilities.
Donovan mentioned the work the housing agency has done to
assist veterans twice during his opening statement.
Lawmakers on both panels expressed concern about government
spending and the U.S. debt held by the public.
"From my standpoint, if you want to take a look at what's
happening in terms of this economy and why it's not growing as
rapidly as it should be is the onerous nature of the size of
government," Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson said at Donovan's
hearing before the homeland security panel.
However, the senior Republican on the homeland security
panel, Tom Coburn, said he had no doubt Donovan would be
approved by the committee.
If approved by the Senate, Donovan would take over from
Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who left to take over the Department of
Health and Human Services, an agency that was roiled by the
botched rollout of the president's signature Affordable Care Act
health law last year.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Jonathan Oatis)